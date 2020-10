ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – On Wednesday, 18 News aired the 30-minute NY State Senate 58th District Debate between State Senator Tom O’Mara (R), and his challenger Leslie Danks Burke (D). The two candidates faced off on a host of issues New York is currently dealing with.

If you missed the full debate you can watch it here;

Both candidates gave 18 News a post debate interview:

The candidates will face-off in a series of debates before the November 3rd General Election.