Peter Finnerty elected Elmira City Court Judge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Judge Peter Finnerty has been elected to serve a 10-year term as Elmira City Court Judge.

Finnerty, a Republican, defeated Democrat Paul Barton with 57 percent of the vote.

Finnerty ran for a full term as Elmira City Court Judge in the 2021 election. He was appointed to the position on January 1, 2021, after serving as Chemung County Public Defender.

Finnerty was appointed by Mayor Dan Mandell after former City Court Judge Otto Campanella vacated the office upon being elected to Chemung County Court.