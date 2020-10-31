Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the Midwest Friday

MADISON, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to appeal to voters at campaign events across the Midwest Friday.

More than 80 million Americans have cast ballots in the U.S. presidential election, according to a tally on Thursday from the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, setting the stage for the highest participation rate in over a century.

Trump is scheduled to speak at rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota Friday. Biden is set to hold campaign events in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

NewsNation will live stream both Trump and Biden’s events from Wisconsin. Trump will attend a rally in Green Bay Friday afternoon and Biden will deliver remarks on voting in Milwaukee Friday evening.

President Trump made a promise to the American people in Green Bay.

“As your president, I will protect your borders, I will protect your families, and I will always protect your Medicare and your social security,” Trump said.

He also assured the public that seniors would received the coronavirus vaccine first.

“Seniors will be first in line to get it. The vaccines will be out very soon and it will restore normal life,” Trump said.

Biden criticized Trump’s comment on doctors and coronavirus.

“And did you hear what he said again today? He said that our doctors who are putting their lives on the line busting their necks, are making up deaths from COVID because they ‘get more money’,” Biden said. “Doctors and nurses go to work everyday to save lives — they do their jobs. Donald Trump should stop attacking them and do his job.”

Biden said the country needs a president who will bring us together, not pull us apart.

“I’ll deal with this pandemic responsibly, bringing the country together around testing, tracing, and masking,” Biden promised.

