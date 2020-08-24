President of New York State Troopers PBA endorses Donald Trump

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The President of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association has endorsed Donald Trump for President of the United States. In a statement, Thomas H. Mungeer said it is his job to advocate for the safety and overall well-being of his members.

He went on to describe President Trump as a leader who is “pro-law enforcement”, and accuse politicians of turning their backs on the police.

You can read the full statement below.