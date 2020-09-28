President Trump to update on national coronavirus testing plan

WASHINGTON – The day before the first Presidential Debate between incumbent President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an event on the pandemic.

President Trump is expected to deliver updates on the nation’s coronavirus testing strategy, according to the official White House schedule. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. You will be able to watch the event live when it happens, here on www.mytwintiers.com.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has said that the announcement would focus on additional testing the federal government is providing to governors.

The Democratic Nominee Joe Biden does not have any public events scheduled.

The first Presidential Debate will be Tuesday night in Cleveland, Ohio. WETM will broadcast it live beginning at 9 p.m. ET. You will also be able to watch it streaming here on our website MyTwinTiers.com.