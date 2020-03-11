Biden adds Michigan to win total, delivering blow to Sanders

9:10 P.M. UPDATE: WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Michigan.

9:10 P.M. UPDATE: WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden has won Michigan’s Democratic primary, seizing a key battleground state that helped propel Bernie Sanders’ insurgent candidacy four years ago. The former vice president’s victory in Michigan on Tuesday, as well as Missouri and Mississippi, dealt a serious blow to Sanders, who is urgently seeking to jump-start his flagging campaign. Sanders could still get a boost later in the night in Idaho, North Dakota or Washington state. But fewer delegates were at stake than in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, where Biden’s decisive performance again showed his strength with working-class voters and African Americans, who are vital to winning the Democratic nomination.

9:00 P.M. UPDATE: WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Mississippi and Missouri.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden has delivered decisive wins in Missouri and Mississippi, dealing an early blow to Bernie Sanders on a night when six states were up for grabs. Both men were focused intensely on Michigan, Tuesday’s biggest prize. That’s where the Vermont senator scored an upset that lent much-needed credibility to his 2016 primary challenge of Hillary Clinton. It’s also where President Donald Trump’s victory four years was so narrow that Democrats are desperate to show they have the strength to flip it back. Beyond Michigan, Sanders could get a boost in Idaho, North Dakota or Washington state. Polls there haven’t yet closed.

