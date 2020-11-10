Rep. Tom Reed congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden on election victory

(WETM/AP) – Republican Congressman Tom Reed has extended his congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden after the former Vice President’s projected victory over the weekend.

Rep. Reed is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus served as the Honorary Chair of Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in New York.

According to the Associated Press, President-Elect Biden has won 290 electoral votes, 20 more than the necessary 270. The races in North Carolina, Georgia, and Alaska have not yet been called by media outlets, though President Trump leads in North Carolina and Alaska and the race in Georgia is expected to trigger a recount.

President Trump has not conceded the race to President-Elect Biden at this point, making unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, something he has not provided significant evidence of.

The Electoral College is slated to formally confirm Biden’s victory on Dec. 14, and the Democrat will be sworn into office in late January.

Some Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, rallied behind Trump’s efforts to fight the election results. Few in the GOP, other than Reed, acknowledged Biden’s victory or condemned Trump’s other concerning move on Monday: his firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

"It's all about votes. With a tighter majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, the 50 of us in the Problems Solvers Caucus can really influence the agenda," says @RepTomReed. "This is an opportunity to get things done like I've never seen before." pic.twitter.com/BFkUYsBUFq — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) November 10, 2020

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr authorized U.S. attorneys to probe “substantial” allegations of voter irregularities and election fraud, though no widespread instances of that type of trouble in the 2020 election exist. In fact, election officials from both political parties have publicly stated that voting went well and international observers also confirmed that there were no serious irregularities.

18 News has reached out to Rep. Reed for additional comment on his statement.