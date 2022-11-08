(WETM) – Pennsylvania polls closed at 8:00 p.m., and voters in the Northern Tier voted overwhelmingly for Republican candidates in the Governor, US Senate, and US House races, according to unofficial numbers from the Boards of Elections.

The Tioga and Bradford County Boards of Elections provided the total number of votes in the PA Governor race, U.S. Senate race, and U.S. 15th and 9th District House Races. In each race, the Republican candidates defeated their Democratic counterparts by more than 5,000 votes.

The 9th and 15th Congressional districts now encompass Bradford and Tioga Counties, respectively. Pennsylvania’s congressional maps were redrawn this year and will take effect in 2023.

The vote totals for each county are below, provided by the Boards of Elections:

Bradford County

Governor Race Josh Shapiro – Democrat: 6,093 Doug Mastriano – Republican: 12,036

Senate Race John Fetterman – Democrat: 5,469 Mehmet Oz – Republican: 12,437

9th Congressional District Amanda Waldman – Democrat: 5,011 Dan Meuser – Republican: 13,259



Tioga County, PA

Governor Race Josh Shapiro – Democrat: 4,201 Doug Mastriano – Republican: 10,589

