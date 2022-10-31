CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Republican Committee has named a nominee to replace Brian Hyland’s name on the ballot for the county’s District 6 Legislature seat.

Republican Committee chair Sara Lattin told 18 News that Joseph Donovan has been nominated to be on the ballot as the Republican candidate.

Donovan will fill the vacancy left by incumbent Brian Hyland, who passed away at age 77 a week before early voting began.

Donovan is up against Conservative candidate Ryan Purvis for District 6. The District includes the Towns of Baldwin, Erin, Chemung, and Van Etten.

The Board of Elections said it would mail new absentee ballots to voters, along with a letter of explanation.