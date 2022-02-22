Republican Harry Wilson joins NY governor’s race

Harry Wilson has announced his campaign for NY governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Businessman and Johnstown native Harry Wilson has entered the New York governor’s race. Wilson is running as a Republican and said he plans to attend the New York State Republican Party’s Convention on Friday, February 25.

Along with kicking off his campaign, Wilson is placing a $12 million television advertisement buy. He’s also hitting the campaign trail by making stops in 10 cities over the next three days. Wilson’s campaign pledges to “turnaround New York” if he’s elected governor.

“Rising crime, out of control taxes, skyrocketing cost of living, closed schools, corrupt politicians – New York needs a turnaround,” said Wilson. “As governor, I’ll repeal the Cuomo/Hochul tax increases, tackle the high cost of living, end cashless bail, fire rogue district attorneys who don’t enforce the law, and clean up the corruption in Albany. And if the politicians don’t like it, they won’t get paid.”

Wilson previously worked in the U.S Treasury Department under the Obama Administration. He also ran for New York State Comptroller in 2010, but was defeated by incumbent Thomas DiNapoli.

Wilson was raised in Johnstown, New York. His father was a World War II veteran and the son of Greek immigrants. His mother was a Greek immigrant herself.

There are five other Republican candidates for governor:

Lee Zeldin: Zeldin announced he was entering the New York gubernatorial race in April. The three-term congressman entered the race while Andrew Cuomo was still in office.

Andrew Giuliani: In May, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani announced plans to run for governor. Giuliani served as a White House aide under former President Donald Trump.

Rob Astorino: Astorino announced in May his second bid for New York governor. Astorino was the Republican gubernatorial candidate in 2014, losing to Cuomo by 54% to 40%.

Mike Carpinelli: Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli launched a bid for governor in June 2020.

Derrick Gibson: Contractor and podcast host Derrick Gibson has also launched a bid for governor.

On the Democratic side, New York Governor Kathy Hochul is seeking election for her current position. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi are also running.