Rumsey wins Schuyler County Sheriff primary

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Investigator Kevin Rumsey has won the Schuyler County Sheriff Republican primary election.

Sheriff for Schuyler County (Vote for 1)

Schuyler County: EDs reported: 16 of 16 100.00% Ballots: 1,372 Undervotes: 2 Overvotes: 0 Double Votes: 0 Kevin P. Rumsey (REP) 788 57.52% Breck A. Spaulding (REP) 581 42.41% Write-in 1 0.07% Total 1,370 100.00%

No candidates ran on the Democratic side, however both Rumsey and Spaulding ran on individual party lines in addition to the Republican ticket.

Spaulding was endorsed by Schuyler County Sheriff William Yessman, who announced in January that he would retire after 36 years in the Sheriff’s Office for 36 years, the last 16 years as Sheriff.

“I decided to go spend some time with my family, they’re the ones that have sacrificed everything over the last 36 years you know, special events weddings, birthdays, you know, just, I couldn’t be there,” said Sheriff Yessman. “So it’s time you know, spend some time with my grandchildren, and watch them grow up now and just take it easy.”

Spaulding has served with the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office for more than 26 years and has served as Undersheriff for more than 15 years. He is a member of the Task Force on Police Reform, the Schuyler Co. DWI Coordinator, Law Enforcement Coordinator for Watkins Glen International, and a Volunteer Firefighter at the Burdett Fire Department.

Rumsey is a 1994 graduate of Watkins Glen High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Upon being honorably discharged from the Marines, he came back home and earned a degree in Criminal Justice from Corning Community College. In 2005, he began working for the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department and has worked on the road patrol and K9 handler. Rumsey was promoted to Deputy Sheriff Sergeant in 2012 and was promoted in 2017 to Investigator assigned to the Department of Social Services where he works with the welfare fraud, child protective, and adult protective units.