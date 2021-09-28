Schuyler County 2021 Election Voter Guide: Candidates, early voting, polling places

(WETM) – Schuyler County will be holding its general election on Nov. 2, 2021.

Here is a list of the candidates, early voting hours, and polling places in Schuyler County. Notable races include the Schuyler County Sheriff race, county legislator seats, and local council positions.

Schuyler County Investigator Kevin Rumsey won the Schuyler County Sheriff Republican primary election in June receiving 57.52 percent of the vote over Undersheriff Breck Spaulding.

Spaulding is on the ballot in the general election under the Safe Schuyler party. Spaulding was endorsed prior to the primary election by Schuyler County Sheriff William Yessman, who announced in January that he would retire after 36 years in the Sheriff’s Office for 36 years, the last 16 years as Sheriff.

Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary is running unopposed in the race.

Schuyler County Early Voting

Early voting in Schuyler County will be held at the county courthouse on 105 9th Street in Watkins Glen.

Saturday, October 23rd 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 24th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday, October 25th 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Tuesday, October 26th 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 27th 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday, October 28th 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Friday, October 29th 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Saturday, October 30th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 31st 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

All registered voters can vote in person before Election Day. If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day.

Important Dates to Know

October 8: Last Day To Register To Vote For General Election

October 23-31: Early Voting Days For General Election

October 26: Last Day To Postmark Application For Absentee Ballot For General Election

November 1: Last Day To Apply In Person For An Absentee Ballot For General Election

November 2: Last Day To Postmark Absentee Ballot For General Election

November 2: General Election Day 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Schuyler County Polling Places