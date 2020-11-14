Rochester Area

Schuyler County moves to dismiss Danks Burke’s election lawsuit

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Schuyler County Board of Elections filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Democratic Candidate for New York State Senate Leslie Danks Burke.

Danks Burke said there are 75-100 ballots invalidated by the Board of Elections and is seeking an explanation.

According to official documents, Danks Burke did not follow New York law to obtain jurisdiction; therefore the lawsuit must be dismissed.

The case is scheduled to be heard in Schuyler County Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 16.

“Schuyler County is committed to full, fair and open elections,” said Schuyler County Attorney Steven Getman, who is filing the motion on behalf of the Board of Elections. “Both our election commissioners, Republican and Democrat, work tirelessly to ensure that all proceedings are open and transparent.”

A complete copy of Schuyler County’s motion to dismiss can be found here.

