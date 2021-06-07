Schuyler County Primary Election Voter Guide: Candidates, Early Voting

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Residents of Schuyler County will head to the polls on June 22 to vote in the Republican primary for Schuyler County Sheriff.

The race between Investigator Kevin Rumsey and Undersheriff Breck Spaulding is being held amid the retirement of Sheriff William Yessman.

In addition to the Sheriff race, the Town of Orange is holding three Republican primaries.

Town of Orange: Supervisor

Norma Burris

Joanne Randall

Town of Orange: Highway Superintendent

Jason Forcier

John Rappleye

Cody Morehouse

Clinton Webster

Town of Orange: Council Member

Misty Simms

Richard Hendrick

Dates and Times for Early Voting

Voters now have nine extra days to vote in the June 22 primary. Everyone who is registered to vote in New York, a resident of Schuyler County, and enrolled in a party holding a primary is eligible to vote.

Those who vote during the early voting period are not eligible to vote on Election Day, June 22, 2021.

Early voting will be held on the following days for these primaries at the Schuyler County Courthouse on 105 9th Street in Watkins Glen:

Saturday, June 12 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, June 13 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday, June 14 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Tuesday, June 15 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday, June 16 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday, June 17 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Friday, June 18 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Saturday, June 19 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, June 20 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Voting hours on June 22 in Schuyler County are 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the following locations.

The Schuyler County Board of Elections can be reached at (607) 535-8195, as well as via email at Elections@co.schuyler.ny.us.