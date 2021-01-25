Schuyler County Sheriff William Yessman not seeking reelection, endorses undersheriff Spaulding

MOUTOUR FALLS, NY (WETM) – Schuyler County Sheriff William Yessman has announced that he will not seek re-election in 2021 and will retire at the end of the year.

Sheriff Yessman has served in the Sheriff’s Office for 36 years and has served as Sheriff for 16 years.

In addition to his retirement, Sheriff Yessman endorsed Undersheriff Breck Spaulding, who has served with the Sheriff’s Office for 27 years.

Joining Sheriff Yessman at Monday’s press conference was former Schuyler County Sheriff Mike Maloney and sheriffs from the surrounding counties, including Bill Schrom of Chemung County, Jim Allard of Steuben County, and Gary Howard of Tioga County, New York.