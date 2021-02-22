Schuyler Sheriff candidate Spaulding names Lt. Maloney as running mate

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Breck Spaulding, candidate for Schuyler County Sheriff, today announced the selection of Lieutenant Matthew Maloney as his choice for Undersheriff.

“Sheriff Yessman’ s well deserved retirement brings with it the loss of over 36 years of experience and institutional knowledge. To ensure a seamless transition and the maintenance of public safety standards that our community has come to expect, it is critical that not only the next Sheriff, but Undersheriff as well, have such experience. Matt makes a perfect addition to the team!”

“After much consideration, I have chosen Matt Maloney, whom I feel best represents the ability to meet the administrative and operational needs of the office.” He went on to say, “I feel strongly that this announcement should be made as early as possible to provide the voters of Schuyler County a full accounting of the administration of this office, should I become the next Sheriff.”

Lieutenant Maloney was born and raised in Schuyler County and has been employed with the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office for over 22 years. He began his career in the Road Patrol Division, and held several positions and roles in that capacity, including Deputy Sheriff, Deputy Sheriff K-9, Field Training Officer, Sergeant, K-9 Unit Supervisor and Department Safety Officer. In 2005, Maloney was promoted to Investigator and again promoted in 2017 to his current position as Lieutenant of the Criminal Investigation Division. While assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division, he’s served as a Police Instructor, a Crisis Negotiator, a Regional Coordinator of Field Intelligence and as a member of the Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team.

In addition to his experience with the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Maloney received his associate degree from Corning Community College, is a graduate of the New York State Academy of Fire Science, the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy, and the FBI National Academy.

“I grew up in a Sheriff’s home. I have witnessed first-hand the hard work and dedication that it takes to be Sheriff and I have seen those same qualities in Breck Spaulding. I am ready and excited for the opportunity to become the next Undersheriff of Schuyler County and I am humbled and appreciative to Breck for believing in me and recognizing my dedication to law enforcement and to the Schuyler County community.”