(WETM) — Joe Sempolinski, Congressman-Elect for the 23rd Congressional District of New York, will be sworn into office on September 13th.

One week ago, Sempolinski defeated his Democratic opponent, Max Della Pia, by winning 53.3% of the vote. He will now serve the remainder of former Representative Tom Reed’s term until December 31st.

Sempolinski has served as the Steuben County Republican party chairman and is an Elmira native.

“I am looking forward to hitting the ground running for the people of the district” Sempolinski stated. “My entire team will be spending the time between now and the 13th doing everything we can to be ready to go after the swearing-in is completed. We will be working to get constituent services and legislative functions back up and running as quickly as possible.”

Sempolinski will be sworn in at the U.S. Capitol in the House chamber. He will be sworn in alongside the victors in the 19th District of New York Special Election and the Alaska at-large Special Election.