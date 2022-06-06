BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A source has confirmed to News 4 that New York Republican State Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy’s name will be on the August primary ballot in the race for New York’s 23rd congressional district.

Representation of NY-23 is up for grabs following the resignation of Republican Congressman Tom Reed last month. He had announced more than a year ago that he would not be seeking another term, following an allegation of sexual misconduct by a lobbyist.

Langworthy’s run comes as a challenge to Carl Paladino, a former Republican gubernatorial candidate who was removed from the Buffalo Public Schools board in 2017. Paladino announced his run in response to Chris Jacobs ending his bid to stay in the House.

Tompkins County legislator Mike Sigler previously said he would enter the race, but announced on News 4 last Friday that he would be stepping aside to put his support behind Langworthy.

Jacobs’ decision not to run came after recent comments he made regarding gun laws.

“If you stray from a party position, you are annihilated,” Jacobs said last week. “For the Republicans, it became pretty apparent to me over the last week, that issue is gun control. Any gun control.”

Jacobs currently represents New York’s 27th congressional district.

Langworthy’s name will be on both the Republican and Conservative lines, News 4’s Chris Horvatits reported. Because of Jacobs’ declination, Langworthy does not need the required signatures typically needed to get on the ballot in a primary.

Langworthy, a Western New York native who formerly served as chair of the Erie County Republican Committee, is entering the race as Jacobs’ substitution. A substitution can occur when there is a declination by another candidate.

Although the Republican primary election was originally set to take place this month, it was pushed to August 23 due to the new district map in New York.