Sources: Former Speaker of the Pa. House Mike Turzai to enter gubernatorial race

File —In this file photo from Jan. 23, 2020, Pennsylvania Speaker of the House, Mike Turzai, announces at a news conference he will not run for another term as a Pennsylvania Representative, in McCandless, Pa. Turzai’s last day will be Monday June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sources tell abc27’s Capitol Reporter Dennis Owens, former Speaker of the Pa. House Mike Turzai is entering the race for Pa. Governor on the Republican ticket.

UNCONFIRMED but strongly whispered by several in-the-know sources in Harrisburg. Former Speaker of the House Mike Turzai will enter the Republican race for governor. A big field is getting bigger. Trying to confirm. He just had his Speaker portrait unveiled this week. @abc27News — Dennis Owens (@Owens_abc27) November 19, 2021

Turzai was a Representative in the Pa. House from 2001 to June of 2020 when he resigned after deciding not to run for re-election. Turzai was Speaker of the House starting in 2015, he was also the House Majority Leader from 2011 to 2014.

Turzai becomes the 12th Republican to announce their candidacy for the 2022 governor’s race. President Pro Tempore Senator Jake Corman announced his candidacy earlier this week.