Sources: Former Speaker of the Pa. House Mike Turzai to enter gubernatorial race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sources tell abc27’s Capitol Reporter Dennis Owens, former Speaker of the Pa. House Mike Turzai is entering the race for Pa. Governor on the Republican ticket.
Turzai was a Representative in the Pa. House from 2001 to June of 2020 when he resigned after deciding not to run for re-election. Turzai was Speaker of the House starting in 2015, he was also the House Majority Leader from 2011 to 2014.
Turzai becomes the 12th Republican to announce their candidacy for the 2022 governor’s race. President Pro Tempore Senator Jake Corman announced his candidacy earlier this week.