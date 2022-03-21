ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira City Councilmember Brent Stermer announced Monday his candidacy for Chemung County Legislator, District 11.

Stermer is currently Councilman for District 2 in the City of Elmira. His announcement follows news that incumbent Bob Riggs will not seek re-election.

“There are so many things I’ve worked on, and I work with anyone and everyone, said Stermer. “I work for what’s in the best interests of my community, not what’s in my best interest,” he continued.

Stermer will face off against Tanisha Logan-Lattimore in the upcoming Democratic Primary.