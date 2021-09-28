Steuben County 2021 Election Voter Guide: Candidates, early voting, polling places

(WETM) – Chemung County will be holding its general election on Nov. 2, 2021.

Here is a list of the candidates, early voting hours, and polling places in Steuben County. Notable races include mayoral races in Corning and Hornell, county legislator seats, and local council positions.

Early Voting in Steuben County

Early voting in Steuben County will be held at 20 E. Morris Street in Bath.

Saturday, October 23rd 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 24th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday, October 25th 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, October 26th 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 27th 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Thursday, October 28th 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Friday, October 29th 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Saturday, October 30th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 31st 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

All registered voters can vote in person before Election Day. If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day.

Important Dates to Know

October 8: Last Day To Register To Vote For General Election

October 23-31: Early Voting Days For General Election

October 26: Last Day To Postmark Application For Absentee Ballot For General Election

November 1: Last Day To Apply In Person For An Absentee Ballot For General Election

November 2: Last Day To Postmark Absentee Ballot For General Election

November 2: General Election Day 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

All 54 polling sites located throughout the county will be open 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM for General Elections. If you are not sure where you vote, call 607-664-2260.