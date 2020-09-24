Steuben County announces changes to polling sites, dates to remember

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Board of Election Commissioners have announced the final list of polling site changes for the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election.

All other poll site will remain where they have been during previous elections.

For a complete list of polling sites, go to https://www.steubencony.org/Pages.asp?PGID=19

The Board of Elections has also released important deadlines for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Oct. 9 – Last day to apply in person or postmark a voter registration form for the Nov. 3rd Election.

Oct. 14 – All voter registration forms must be received by Oct.14.

Oct. 27- Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot.

Nov. 2 – Last day to apply in person for an absentee ballot

Nov. 3 – Last day to deliver a general election absentee ballot in person to the County Board of Election, any Steuben County poll site or in the Absentee ballot Drop Box located in the entryway of the County Office Building.

“The U.S. Post Office has warned mail may take up to 15 days to deliver, so please don’t delay,” said

county Board of Elections Commissioners Veronica Olin (R and Kelly Penziul (D). “These deadlines are firm. You want your vote to count, and so do we.”

For the Steuben County Poll Locator, go to https://www.steubencony.org/Elect-PollingPlaces/Poll_lookup.aspx

For more information, call (607) 664-2240