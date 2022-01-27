Steuben County appoints new Democratic Elections Commissioner

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Legislature unanimously approved the appointment of a new Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner this week.

Colleen Hauryski has served on the Board of Elections for more than 15 years, beginning as an elections inspector, then being appointed to a senior clerk in 2005. In 2015 she was appointed deputy commissioner under the now-retired Democratic Commissioner Kelly Penziul.

Hauryski promised the “utmost diligence to conduct fair and true elections” in conjunction with Republican Elections Commissioner Veronica Olin. She also promised her support for the Democratic Party’s “progress of change,” according to the announcement.

The announcement from the County cited Hauryski’s years of experience “in maintaining voter confidence” during the transition from manual to electronic voting.