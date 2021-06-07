Steuben County Primary Election Voter Guide: Candidates, Early Voting

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Twelve communities in Steuben County will be holding Republican primary elections on June 22.
Only the towns listed below will be holding primaries for the Republican party. No other parties or towns will need to vote.
Steuben County: Legislator District 3 (Bath)
- Hal Bailey
- Guy R. Hammond
Addison: Town Supervisor
- Brandon Conklin
- Jack E. Thompson
Campbell: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- John R. Tschantre
- Terry E. Wheat
- Michael D. Austin
Cohocton: Town Supervisor
- Cheryl Deusenbery
- Judith Hall
Fremont: Town Councilman
- Seth Hilton
- Berton W. Candee
- Dean Kiefer
- Cindy Smith
Howard: Town Supervisor
- Donald F. Evia
- Eric D. Hosmer
Howard: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- Edward C. Frey
- Lowell Smith
- Richard Stewart
Jasper: Town Clerk
- Sheila J. Leach
- Eileen L. Heckman
Rathbone: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- Mary Catherine Cole
- Stan Oliver
- Lori A. Lewis
- Roderick Doc Brutsman
Troupsburg: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- Kenneth A. LeCrone, Jr.
- Christopher Jordan
- Abram N. Weeks
Tuscarora: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- Richard J. Allen
- Leonard C. Causer, Jr.
- Robert S. Peoples
Wayne: Town Supervisor
- Thomas A. Dunbar
- William Mahr
Wayne: Town Council (vote for 2)
- E. David Bauer
- Julie Haar
- Michael H. Haff
- John J. Walton
Wayne: Superintendent of Highways
- Douglas E. Howard
- Gary E. Perz
Wheeler: Town Councilman (vote for 2)
- Chris Chapman
- Rhodes Evarts
- Douglas W. Lewis
Dates and Times for Early Voting
All registered Republican voters will be able to participate in early voting at the Steuben County Annex Building at 20 E Morris St in Bath from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Those who vote during the early voting period are not eligible to vote on Election Day, June 22, 2021.
Early voting will be held on the following days for these primaries:
- Saturday, June 12 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Sunday, June 13 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Monday, June 14 from 10 am to 6 pm
- Tuesday, June 15 from 10:00 pm to 8:00 pm
- Wednesday, June 16 from 10:00 pm to 6:00 pm
- Thursday, June 17 from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm
- Friday, June 18 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
- Saturday, June 19 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Sunday, June 20 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
Polling Locations
Below are the polling locations for the towns holding primary elections this year as listed by the Steuben County Board of Elections.
The Steuben County Board of Elections can be reached at 607-664-2260.