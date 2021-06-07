Steuben County Primary Election Voter Guide: Candidates, Early Voting

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Twelve communities in Steuben County will be holding Republican primary elections on June 22.

Only the towns listed below will be holding primaries for the Republican party. No other parties or towns will need to vote.

Steuben County: Legislator District 3 (Bath)

  • Hal Bailey
  • Guy R. Hammond

Addison: Town Supervisor

  • Brandon Conklin
  • Jack E. Thompson

Campbell: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • John R. Tschantre
  • Terry E. Wheat
  • Michael D. Austin

Cohocton: Town Supervisor

  • Cheryl Deusenbery
  • Judith Hall

Fremont: Town Councilman

  • Seth Hilton
  • Berton W. Candee
  • Dean Kiefer
  • Cindy Smith

Howard: Town Supervisor

  • Donald F. Evia
  • Eric D. Hosmer

Howard: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • Edward C. Frey
  • Lowell Smith
  • Richard Stewart

Jasper: Town Clerk

  • Sheila J. Leach
  • Eileen L. Heckman

Rathbone: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • Mary Catherine Cole
  • Stan Oliver
  • Lori A. Lewis
  • Roderick Doc Brutsman

Troupsburg: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • Kenneth A. LeCrone, Jr.
  • Christopher Jordan
  • Abram N. Weeks

Tuscarora: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • Richard J. Allen
  • Leonard C. Causer, Jr.
  • Robert S. Peoples

Wayne: Town Supervisor

  • Thomas A. Dunbar
  • William Mahr

Wayne: Town Council (vote for 2)

  • E. David Bauer
  • Julie Haar
  • Michael H. Haff
  • John J. Walton

Wayne: Superintendent of Highways

  • Douglas E. Howard
  • Gary E. Perz

Wheeler: Town Councilman (vote for 2)

  • Chris Chapman
  • Rhodes Evarts
  • Douglas W. Lewis

Dates and Times for Early Voting

All registered Republican voters will be able to participate in early voting at the Steuben County Annex Building at 20 E Morris St in Bath from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those who vote during the early voting period are not eligible to vote on Election Day, June 22, 2021.

Early voting will be held on the following days for these primaries:

  • Saturday, June 12 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
  • Sunday, June 13 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
  • Monday, June 14 from 10 am to 6 pm
  • Tuesday, June 15 from 10:00 pm to 8:00 pm
  • Wednesday, June 16 from 10:00 pm to 6:00 pm
  • Thursday, June 17 from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm
  • Friday, June 18 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
  • Saturday, June 19 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
  • Sunday, June 20 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Polling Locations

Below are the polling locations for the towns holding primary elections this year as listed by the Steuben County Board of Elections.

The Steuben County Board of Elections can be reached at 607-664-2260.

