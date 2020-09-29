Steuben County receives record absentee ballot requests

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has reported a record-number of absentee ballots being mailed out for the Nov. 3 general election.

County Board of Elections commissioners Veronica Olin (R) and Kelly Penziul (D) said the board so far has received more than 4600 absentee ballot applications.

The commissioners said anyone wanting to check on the status of their absentee ballot request may go to www.steubencony.org/boe and click on the “Absentee status check” link. The link will show whether the request has been received, when the ballot was mailed and whether it was

returned, the commissioners said.

The final day to request an absentee ballot online, by email, fax, or by mail in New York is Oct. 27.