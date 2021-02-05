Rochester Area

Judge ruling: Certify Claudia Tenney as winner in NY-22

(WSYR-TV) — Republican Claudia Tenney will be certified as the winner in New York State’s 22nd Congressional District race, defeating Democrat Anthony Brindisi, the ruling coming from State Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte Friday afternoon.

DelConte ruled that Oneida County should certify its vote, which makes Tenney the winner by 109 votes.

Earlier this week, the Brindisi campaign requested a “stay,” arguing that a partial to full recount needed to be done before certification.

The judge agreed to the “stay” on the certification, which prompted Friday’s hearing.

All other counties had already been allowed to certify.

According to the judge, certification of this vote does not prevent Brindisi from appealing the ruling to a higher court or the House of Representatives.

