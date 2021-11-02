Thousands of early voting, absentee ballots already received in Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Thousands of people have participated in early voting and mail-in voting in the Twin Tiers for this year’s general elections.

Across Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben Counties, a total of 1,621 people voted early. Specifically, there were 847 early voters in Chemung County; 429 in Steuben County; and 345 in Schuyler County. All three of these numbers are lower than early voter turnout last year.

There were also a total of 3,159 absentee ballots issued in the Southern Tier. In Chemung County, 1,552 were issued and 631 were received as of 11 a.m. Nov. 2; Steuben County issued 1,244 and 893 were received as of Nov. 1; and Schuyler County issued 363 and received 179 as of 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 2

Absentee ballots in New York must be postmarked by election day (November 2) in order to be counted.

In Pennsylvania, more than 4,500 mail-in ballots were sent out to voters in Bradford and Tioga Counties.

In Tioga County, 2,741 ballots were sent out and 2,114 were returned as of noon on November 2.

In Bradford County, 1,779 ballots were sent out and 1,432 had been returned as of noon.

All absentee ballots in Pennsylvania need to be received by the close of the polls at 8:00 p.m. on election day.