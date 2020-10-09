Thousands of new voters registered in the Southern Tier this election year

(WETM) – On the final day for voter registration in New York, local counties have seen thousands of new voters register in time for the 2020 general election.
Steuben County has registered 3,654 new voters as of Jan. 1, 2020, with 2,763 new voters registered since June 1, 2020, according to the county Board of Elections. The county now has 64,137 registered voters.
With COVID-19 keeping more people at home, Steuben County has also received 6,149 absentee ballot requests so far. So far, 1,743 of those have been completed and returned to the county.
In 2016 Steuben County recorded 2,266 absentee voters, their largest number yet.
Schuyler County has also added a significant amount of voters this year, registering 948 as of Friday morning, according to the Schuyler County Board of Elections. Schuyler County now has 12,463 active voters.
Voter registration numbers for Chemung County were not available at this time.
Here’s how you can register to vote in New York before Friday’s deadline:
- You can register in person at the Board of Elections Office.
- You can register in person at any New York State Agency Based Voter Registration Center.
- You can call the New York State Board of Elections hotline at 1-800-FOR-VOTE to request a voter application. Or visit them at http://www.elections.ny.gov/
- You can download a PDF version of the New York State Voter Registration Form, complete the form and mail it to the Chemung County Board of Elections.
- Check to see if you are a registered voter?
Today marks the first of several deadlines related to the upcoming election.
- October 9 – Deadline to register to vote
- October 14 – Deadline to change address
- October 24 – Early voting begins
- October 27 – Deadline to postmark application for an absentee ballot
- November 3 – Election Day
If you would like to register to vote, here is the information for the local New York Board of Election offices:
Chemung County Board of Elections
- 378 S. Main Street P.O. Box 588 Elmira, NY 14902-0588
- Phone: (607) 737-5475 or (607) 737-2441
- Fax: (607) 737-5499
- e-mail: votechemung@chemungcountyny.gov
- Office Hours: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM Monday – Friday
Steuben County Board of Elections
- 20 E Morris St. Bath, NY 14810
- Mailing Address: 3 East Pulteney Sq. Bath, NY 14810
- Phone: (607) 664-2260
- Fax (607) 664-2376
- Office Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Monday – Friday
Schuyler County Board of Elections
- 105 Ninth St. Unit 13 Watkins Glen, NY 14891
- Phone: (607) 535-8195
- Fax: (607) 535-8364
- Office Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Monday – Friday
Absentee voters can also drop their ballot off at a polling place or the board of elections headquarters.