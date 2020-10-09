Thousands of new voters registered in the Southern Tier this election year

(WETM) – On the final day for voter registration in New York, local counties have seen thousands of new voters register in time for the 2020 general election.

Steuben County has registered 3,654 new voters as of Jan. 1, 2020, with 2,763 new voters registered since June 1, 2020, according to the county Board of Elections. The county now has 64,137 registered voters.

With COVID-19 keeping more people at home, Steuben County has also received 6,149 absentee ballot requests so far. So far, 1,743 of those have been completed and returned to the county.

In 2016 Steuben County recorded 2,266 absentee voters, their largest number yet.

Schuyler County has also added a significant amount of voters this year, registering 948 as of Friday morning, according to the Schuyler County Board of Elections. Schuyler County now has 12,463 active voters.

Voter registration numbers for Chemung County were not available at this time.

Here’s how you can register to vote in New York before Friday’s deadline:

Today marks the first of several deadlines related to the upcoming election.

October 9 – Deadline to register to vote

October 14 – Deadline to change address

October 24 – Early voting begins

October 27 – Deadline to postmark application for an absentee ballot

November 3 – Election Day

If you would like to register to vote, here is the information for the local New York Board of Election offices:

378 S. Main Street P.O. Box 588 Elmira, NY 14902-0588

Phone: (607) 737-5475 or (607) 737-2441

Fax: (607) 737-5499

e-mail: votechemung@chemungcountyny.gov

Office Hours: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM Monday – Friday

20 E Morris St. Bath, NY 14810

Mailing Address: 3 East Pulteney Sq. Bath, NY 14810

Phone: (607) 664-2260

Fax (607) 664-2376

Office Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Monday – Friday

105 Ninth St. Unit 13 Watkins Glen, NY 14891

Phone: (607) 535-8195

Fax: (607) 535-8364

Office Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Monday – Friday

Absentee voters can also drop their ballot off at a polling place or the board of elections headquarters.