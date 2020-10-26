Thousands of voters participate in early voting on first days

(WETM) – Thousands of people have already participated in early voting across the Southern Tier region.

Chemung County is reporting that over 1,300 people have voted in the first three days, surpassing the 564 early votes cast last year.

Chemung County voters who wish to vote early in-person can do so starting on Oct. 24 at the county Board of Elections building at 378 S. Main Street in Elmira.

Early in-person voting in Chemung County can be done during the following times:

Saturday, October 24, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 25, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday, October 26, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Tuesday, October 27, 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 28, 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday, October 29, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Friday, October 30, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Saturday, October 31, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, November 1, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Steuben County has also seen a large turnout of early voters, seeing 1,551 people show up as of noon on Monday. Last year the county had only 312 early voters.

Steuben County voters who wish to vote early in-person can do so starting on Oct. 24 at the county Board of Elections building at 20 East Morris Street in Bath.

Early in-person voting can be done during the following times:

Saturday October 24, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Sunday October 25, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Monday October 26, 2020 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Tuesday October 27, 2020 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Wednesday October 28, 2020 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Thursday October 29, 2020 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Friday October 30, 2020 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Saturday October 31, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Sunday November 1, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Schuyler County has also surpassed last years early voter mark with 464 early voters, more than 100 more than last year.

Schuyler County voters who wish to vote early in-person can do so starting on Oct. 24 at the County Courthouse at 103 9th Street in Watkins Glen.

Early in-person voting can be done during the following times:

Saturday October 24, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Sunday October 25, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Monday October 26, 2020 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Tuesday October 27, 2020 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Wednesday October 28, 2020 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Thursday October 29, 2020 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Friday October 30, 2020 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Saturday October 31, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Sunday November 1, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

All registered voters can vote in-person before Election Day. If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day November 3, 2020.

The last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot is Nov. 2, the day before the general election.

For more early voting and general election information, visit our Your Local Election Headquarters page and our county voter guides.