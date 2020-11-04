Tom Reed declares victory in 23rd Congressional Race, Mitrano yet to concede

(WETM) – Rep. Tom Reed has declared victory in Tuesday night’s 23rd Congressional District election, but Democratic challenger Tracy Mitrano says she will not yet concede.

As of 11:10 p.m., Rep. Reed leads Mitrano by over 22,000 votes, though Steuben and Allegany County have still not reported their full vote totals.

Speaking from downtown Corning, Reed thanked a small group of reporters for coming out and said that the county is going to come out of the COVID-19 with “flying colors.”

“It is clear to us, or so our team tells us, that we have definitely won this election for another two years to represent this area in Washington D.C.”

Should Reed’s projection hold up the former Mayor of Corning would secure a fifth term since he was first elected 2012.

Watching the results from her home in Penn Yan, Mitrano said she is still awaiting results from certain counties and that she would love to declare a clear win tonight, but she acknowledged earlier in the day that absentee ballots are still coming in.

Mitrano, who served as the Director of Information Technology Policy at Cornell University, would be the first woman to represent the district in Congress if she can pick up more votes.

In 2020 Reed ran on the Republican, Conservative, and Independent ticket, while Mitrano was on the Democratic and Working Families ticket.

