Tom Sweet seeks re-election to Chemung County Legislature

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Tom Sweet, who is currently serving the 3rd District (Town and Village of Horseheads), is seeking re-election to the Chemung County Legislature.

During his tenure, Sweet has been actively engaged in a wide variety of legislative services. According to Sweet, he has served as chairman of numerous committees. They include: Aviation, Building and Grounds, Legislature Rules, the Legislative Redistricting Committees, and also the current chair of the Chemung County Property Development Corporation, (Land Bank).

Sweet has additional experience serving on the Southern Tier Economic Development Board, the DEC Region 8 Fish & Wildlife, and the Harris Hill Soaring Museum Boards.

Sweet wrote the following regarding his personal life:

Sweet has lived in the Village of Horseheads since October 1959, and the last 46 years with my wife Mary. They have two children that grew up here. Sweet continues to referee high school basketball and lacrosse and serves as referee assigner for basketball. Having a deep-rooted attachment to this community, Sweet began his public service with the Horseheads Fire Dept (former secretary) and serves as co-chair of the Fire & Rescue fundraiser. In 1982, Sweet was appointed to the Chemung County Solid Waste Board and served until 1993. In 1990, Sweet was elected to the Village Board where he served until being elected to the County Legislature in 2000.

