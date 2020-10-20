Town of Pulteney Library budget on 2020 ballot

TOWN OF PULTENEY, NY (WETM) – Library Proposition Number One is on the ballot this year in the Town of Pulteney. If passed, the library would receive an extra $3,728 a year.

This will increase its annual budget to $41,010, according to the proposition. The extra money could be applied to staffing, supplying books, and utilities.

“We are finding that libraries are so important to the community,” said Barbara Radigan, Director for Pulteney Free Library. “In a small rural community like Pulteney, we are the community center.”

If the town votes against the operating budget, Radigan predicts that changes will have to be made at the Library.

“Probably have to cut a few things, not buy as many news books,” said Radigan. “We try and keep up with the best sellers that everybody wants; we would just have to cut back on a few things.”