Trump endorses Claudia Tenney for 23rd District

(WETM) – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY 22) in her campaign for New York’s 23rd Congressional District.

Claudia Tenney is a fantastic Representative for the Southern Tier, and a great Member of Congress. She is strong on Crime, securing our Border, the Second Amendment, and will always fight for our wonderful Veterans and our Military. Claudia has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will continue fighting for our America First agenda in the Southern Tier, Western New York and throughout NY-23! Donald Trump

Tenney is currently the representative for New York’s 22nd District, which includes Chenango, Cortland, Madison and Oneida counties and parts of Broom, Herkimer, Oswego and Tioga Counties. Under the newly approved district maps, the District 23 would stretch from Erie County into parts of Cortland, Broome and Chenango counties.

This endorsement comes after Rep. Tom Reed announced he would not run for reelection in 2022 in light of

a Washington Post article in which Nicolette Davis, a former lobbyist, alleged sexual misconduct against the five-term Congressman. Reed later apologized to Davis.

Last month, Reed endorsed Steuben County Republican Committee Chair Joe Sempolinski for Congress.