Trump floats Gov. DeSantis as potential 2024 running mate during Fox interview

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 13: Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis (R) sits next to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting with Governors elects in the Cabinet Room at the White House on December 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former President Donald Trump floated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a potential running mate in 2024 during a phone interview with Maria Bartiromo on FOX Business, citing their friendship and his gubernatorial endorsement of DeSantis in 2019.

At the start of the Mornings with Maria interview on April 29, Trump praised Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina for his response to President Joe Biden’s speech to Congress, and criticized the border not being a topic during the address. Biden did, however, address the border and immigration while speaking to Congress.

Trump’s wide-ranging interview covered infrastructure, border control, the migrant crisis, COVID-19 vaccinations, China and Biden’s economic plans, before discussing a potential 2024 presidential run.

Bartiromo asked if he was considering running, and he told her he was very interested.

“Yes, 100%,” Trump said, “and the polls show that everybody wants me to do it. One hundred percent I’m thinking about running, and I think we will be very successful.”

Trump discussed the number of votes in the 2020 election and criticized the state of the votes, before Bartiromo switched topics to ask him directly about having DeSantis as a running mate, in reference to Trump “seeing him more” in Florida.

“Well, he’s a friend of mine, I endorsed Ron and, after I endorsed him, he took off like a rocket ship,” Trump said. “He’s done a great job as governor, a lot of people like that.”

President Trump said DeSantis “would certainly be considered,” and said he was a “great guy.”

WFLA 8 On Your Side has reached out to Gov. DeSantis’ office for comment on President Trump’s remarks about the 2024 election.