Two more Chemung County Legislators announce reelection

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As local races begin to heat up ahead of the 2022 elections, two more Chemung County Legislators have announced they will run for reelection.

Martin Chalk, Legislator for District 10 in the City of Elmira announced on February 1 he will seek his third term this year.

Chalk is on the Aviation and Budget Committees, Personnel Committee and represents the Legislature on the Environmental Management Council. He also serves in many community organizations, including the Elmira Water Board, Civil War Prison Camp and on the Clemens Center Board of Directors.

Chalk said that looking ahead, he wants to focus on “a multimillion dollar project to upgrade the Chemung County Sewer District” as well as decisions on the Chemung County Nursing Facility.

Scott Drake, District 13 Legislator for Southport and parts of Elmira, also announced his reelection campaign for his second term.

Drake was previously the Elmira Police Chief and retired in 2011. He has decades of experience in law enforcement, including joining the FBI National Academy in 1998 and the FBI Executive Institue in 2004. He also owns the private investigator company Drake Investigations.

He is part of the Corrections & Law Enforcement, Health & Human Services, and Personnel committees, as well as the director of the Arctic League, Elmira Sewer District ad the regional representative for the NYS Fish and Wildlife Management Board.

He said he is committed to community safety and “being a watchful steward of taxpayer dollars.”

A full list of Chemung County Legislators can be found on the county website.