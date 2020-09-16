Village elections held Tuesday, results coming in

NEW YORK (WETM) — Village elections took place across New York on Tuesday.

Village elections were initially scheduled for March but they were postponed to April by Gov. Andrew Cuomo due to the coronavirus pandemic, before being postponed a second time to Sept. 15.

Village of Elmira Heights

  • Mayor — Margaret D. Smith
  • Trustee — Terry Amberg
  • Trustee — Jared Aiosa

Village of Millport

  • Mayor — Robert BeCraft
  • Trustee — Michael Damon
  • Trustee — Aaron Auld

