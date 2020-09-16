Village elections held Tuesday, results coming in

NEW YORK (WETM) — Village elections took place across New York on Tuesday.

Village elections were initially scheduled for March but they were postponed to April by Gov. Andrew Cuomo due to the coronavirus pandemic, before being postponed a second time to Sept. 15.

Here are the results from Your Local Election Headquarters:

Village of Elmira Heights

Mayor — Margaret D. Smith

Trustee — Terry Amberg

Trustee — Jared Aiosa

Village of Millport

Mayor — Robert BeCraft

Trustee — Michael Damon

Trustee — Aaron Auld

18 News will update the list as village clerks report their results.