ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Election Day has come and gone for the 2019 Election and the winners have been decided across the Twin Tiers.

The voter turnout numbers have also been tallied and released.

New York:

Chemung County: 26%

Schuyler County: 32%

Steuben County: 27%

Pennsylvania:

Bradford County: 37%

Tioga County: 37%

The percentages are taken out of active registered voters. The turnout was about average for a local election as Tuesday was.