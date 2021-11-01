Voters hit the polls during early voting period in Steuben County

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The early voting period for New York State closed on Sunday and local counties are counting those votes ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. According to Steuben County officials, more than 400 voters came out during the nine-day period to vote, which is more people than the last local election in 2019.

“We weren’t really sure what to expect because of being a local election,” Commissioner Penziul told 18 News. “It kept the inspectors that we had staffed upstairs busy. They weren’t waiting for people to come in, so I think it turned out nice.”

Commissioner Penziul also said the five ballot proposals featured on the 2021 ballot may bring more voters out, as their vote could change the New York State Constitution.

“I think that may bring more voters out to vote for those as well. We’re hoping for a good turnout,” Commissioner Penziul added.

As for absentee voting in Steuben County, nearly half of the issued ballots have been returned, but voters have until Election Day to drop them in a mailbox. New York residents can also register in person for an absentee ballot by the end of the day Monday.

“We issued so far 1241 ballots and we’ve received 628 as of today. We’re hoping the rest of them come in,” Commissioner Penziul continued.

For more information on Steuben County election information, visit their website.