OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A voting machine mixup in Oswego County had voters waiting at the polls in two towns.

Around 5 a.m., Oswego County Election Commissioners Carol Bickford and Laura Brazak were informed that voting machines in Constantia and Cleveland were delivered to the wrong sites.

A statement from the Commissioners reads, “We immediately sent our Senior Technicians out with a truck to change the machines. We instructed the poll workers to issue Emergency Ballots and to cast them as soon as the correct machine was brought to the poll site. All processes are done in a bipartisan manner. There was no malfeasance. The situation was quickly remedied. The situation was handled according to our protocols. Every ballot was cast in the voting machine and will be counted. We are sorry for the inconvenience.”