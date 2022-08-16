ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of the upcoming special election and primary election for New York’s 23rd Congressional seat, 18 News invited the candidates for interviews so the Southern Tier community can learn more about their next congressman.

Special election Republican nominee Joe Sempolinski spoke on issues like abortion, access to healthcare in rural areas, inflation, and the cost of diesel prices. Since he is only running in the district’s special election, he also touched on what he wants to focus on in the four months of his term if he won.

18 News has reached out to Republican candidates Carl Paladino and Nick Langworthy, inviting them for an interview, but neither has replied.

Democratic nominee for the NY-23 special election Max Della Pia sat down for an interview on August 15th.