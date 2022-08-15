ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of the upcoming special election and primary election for New York’s 23rd Congressional seat, 18 News invited the candidates for interviews so the Southern Tier community can learn more about their next congressman.

Democratic candidate Max Della Pia joined 18 News on August 15 to answer questions our viewers. Della Pia is running in the special election for the seat following Tom Reed’s resignation last spring.

Della Pia spoke on everything from access to healthcare in the rural Southern Tier, to inflation, equal rights for women and the LGBTQ community and the climate crisis.

Watch Della Pia’s full interview in the player above.

18 News has reached out to Republican candidates Carl Paladino and Nick Langworthy, inviting them for an interview, but neither has replied.

Joe Sempolinski is also running in the special election and has agreed to sit down for an interview on August 16.