ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WETM-TV will be hosting a 23rd Congressional Debate between incumbent Republican Congressman Tom Reed and Democratic candidate Tracy Mitrano on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

The debate will be in the 18 News studio in Elmira, and further information regarding the debate will be released shortly.

Earlier this week 18 News also hosted a 58th State Senate District debate between Republican State Senator Tom O’Mara and Democratic candidate Leslie Danks Burke.