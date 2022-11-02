(WETM) – Next week, voters won’t just be choosing candidates to fill seats. Across New York State, Chemung County, and Steuben County, there are multiple propositions that voters will check Yes or No on.

For voters in Steuben County, see below for the propositions you’ll see on your ballots:

NYS Proposition 1: CLEAN WATER, CLEAN AIR, AND GREEN JOBS Environmental Bond Act of 2022

To address and combat the impact of climate change and damage to the environment, the “Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022” authorizes the sale of state bonds up to four billion two hundred million dollars to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency, and clean energy projects. Shall the Environmental Bond Act of 2022 be approved?

To read more about this Proposition you can follow this link to the New York State Board of Elections website.

Are you in favor of Steuben County Legislature Local Law Tentatively No. Three for the Year 2022 which redraws the Legislative District Boundaries pursuant to the results of the 2020 Federal Census, thereby reducing the number of legislative districts from thirteen (13) to eleven (11) represented by seventeen (17) Legislators?

Town of Caton Proposition

SHALL adoption of Local Law No. 2 of year 2022, entitled “Abolishing the position of an Elected Town Highway Superintendent and creating an Appointed Town Highway Superintendent position, effective January 1, 2024,” BE APPROVED?

Town of Jasper Proposition

Shall a person be allowed to obtain a license to operate a retail package liquor-and-wine or wine-without-liquor store, to sell “to go” unopened bottles of liquor or wine to a customer to be taken from the store for the customer to open and drink at another location (such as, for example, at his/her home)?

Town of Pulteney Proposition

Shall the contribution, of the Town of Pulteney, NY, for the operating budget of the Pulteney Free Library be increased by nine hundred dollars ($900) to the total sum of forty-six thousand and ten dollars ($46,010) annually?”