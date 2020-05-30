Your stimulus check could arrive as a prepaid debit card

WASHINGTON (WSYR-TV) — If you’re still wondering where your $1,200 stimulus check is, it might arrive in the form of a prepaid debit card.

The IRS says nearly four million Americans will receive their Economic Impact Payment through a prepaid debit card instead of a paper check.

According to the IRS’ website, the Economic Impact Payment cards will arrive in a plain envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services. The Visa name will appear on the front of the card, and the back will have the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank. Information will also be included explaining that it is the Economic Impact Payment card, and there will be instructions on how to activate it.

If you receive one of these cards, you can do any of the following without any fees:

Make purchases online and at any retail location where Visa is accepted

Get cash from in-network ATMs

Transfer funds to their personal bank account

Check their card balance online, by mobile app, or by phone

For more information on the Economic Impact Payment card, click here.

Stimulus payments began going out to millions of Americans in mid-April as part of the CARES Act to help with the financial crisis caused by COVID-19.