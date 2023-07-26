ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who was accused of attacking former Congressman Lee Zeldin at a campaign stop is scheduled in court Wednesday morning for a status conference.

David Jakubonis, a war veteran, confronted Zeldin at the VFW in Perinton back in July 2022. He then climbed onto the stage and lunged at Zeldin with a keychain before being restrained. He was arrested a few days later.

He was released in October of that year. Jakubnonis then had to go through a 28-day alcohol program in Bath before going to live in a local recovery house. He also had to wear a GPS monitor and a monitor to measure his alcohol intake.

Jakubonis last appeared in federal court back in March where he said that he was looking forward to continuing his work toward sobriety.