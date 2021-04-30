Arbor Day Tree Planting and ribbon cutting in honor of the completion of the Catharine Valley Trail Bridge

Montour Falls, NY (WETM) – Montour Falls Mayor and other officials celebrated the completion of the Catharine Valley Trail Bridge, a 7.6-mile loop that connects the villages of Montour Falls and Watkins Glen, with a ribbon-cutting and an Arbor Day Tree Planting.

Montour Falls Mayor James Ryan was joined by leaders from the State, County, Village, New York State Canal Corporation, New York State Office of Parks and Recreation, and representatives from BC Cate and Hanlon Elementary School.

Before the big scissors came out, former Mayor John King was asked to remove the covering of the new sign, revealing the bridges was officially named King’s Crossing, after him.

“It’s a complete surprise to me,” King said, “A great honor, I’ve never had anything named after me before.”

The students led the Pledge of Allegiance and helped ceremoniously plant the new tree.

According to the press release, Marissa Nolan, Environmental Educator from the Cornell Cooperative Extension Schuyler, spoke on the importance of Arbor Day and the commitment to decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, making space for a greener economy, and addressing environmental degradation proactively.

Senator Tom O’Mara said, “Celebrations like today’s pay tribute to our commitment to improve the safety, accessibility, and attractiveness of trails.”

Mayor Ryan thanked the many contributors who collaborated to see this project through to completion, including the State of New Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, the State of New York, the State of New York Canal Corporation, Schuyler County, Village of Montour Falls, Welliver Builders, Project Seneca/SCOPED, CP Ward, the Humane Society of Schuyler County, Sealand Construction, Larson Design Group, and Wendel Construction.