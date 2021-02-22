5 Women Owned Businesses to Support

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With March a few days away, it’s also Women’s History Month.

What’s a better way than to highlight incredible women-owned businesses.

1. DoggieLawn (starting at $26, Available on DoggieLawn.com & Amazon)

DoggieLawn was created when founder Natalie wanted to find an easy indoor dog bathroom solution to living in an apartment with dogs. It’s the perfect, natural place for your pet to relax or go potty – especially right now with cold temps, crazy storms, or even if it’s in the middle of the night and you don’t want to venture outside! DoggieLawn is an environmentally-friendly subscription or one-time purchase that delivers a never-ending supply of fresh grass right to your door. Great for indoors, small balconies, backyards and more!

2. Lemonade Pursuits ($29.99, available on lemonadepuzzles.com)

Lemonade Pursuits was created by Abigail with the mission to positively harness the mental energy that causes anxiety and help others take care of their mental health. While we’re spending so much time at home, we might be feeling more stress and anxiety. What better way to calm your mind than a puzzle – Lemonade Pursuits are designed to help you unwind and enter a more mindful state, with artwork created by women all over the world! Every puzzle is made in the USA from recycled materials and 10% of every dollar supports female artists.

3. Chelsey Brown’s Rental Style ($19.39, available on citychicdecor.com & Amazon)

As a NYC resident, Chelsey Brown started the popular blog City Chic Decor when she realized how little information there was on decorating and designing rented spaces. Her book, Rental Style, has pages of ideas on how to decorate and organize your home on a budget. If you are thinking about some home decorating projects, you have to check out her awesome inspiration and cute ideas!

4. DryZzz (Starting at $13.95, available on DryZzz.com and Amazon)

Founders and sisters, Linda and Susan, started DryZzz when Linda’s daughter needed an idea for a school project that solves everyday problems. As Linda was going to bed after a shower, she had the idea of a dual sided towel & pillowcase – and DryZzz was born! The towel side absorbs moisture so you can sleep with wet hair. Not only is this an incredibly comfy product, but a portion of the proceeds go to Sofia’s Hope to fund research for childhood cancer.

5. UV Care (Starting at $42.99, available on theuvcare.com)

Claire, founder, wanted a product to keep her family and home healthy and safe by fighting illnesses, one germ at a time. This is when UVCare USA was born! UV Care USA’s UV-C is a pocket sanitizer that provides the most convenient way to stay germ-free. All you do is flip open the unit, press the “ON” button for 5 seconds, and then it will quickly eliminate harmful germs, bacteria, viruses, and more!