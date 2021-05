FILE – This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb was losing money even before the pandemic struck and cut its revenue by almost a third, the home-sharing company revealed in documents filed Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, ahead of a planned initial public offering of its stock. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As travel picks up this summer, Airbnb is rolling out more than 100 new changes and updates with a focus on flexibility.

The move comes ahead of a widely anticipated spike in travel as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to subside.

The changes make it more flexible for guests with flex dates, destinations and listings and makes and makes it easier for hosts to list their homes.