Amazon’s deadlines to ensure you receive gifts in time for the holidays

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Amazon is reminding online shoppers about its deadlines in order to receive your gifts by Christmas.

For customers who are not part of the prime program, Amazon is suggesting getting orders in by December 14 to get deals on free shipping. Prime members have until December 22, and some items will qualify for one-day delivery, and can be ordered as late as December 23.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9