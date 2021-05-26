Chemung’s Vulcraft of New York plant to break ground on new ‘RediCor’ addition

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Vulcraft of New York, Inc. will break ground on a new $1.6 million addition to its Chemung plant to build steel modules for the company’s RediCor Modular Steel Form System product line on June 2, at 2 p.m.

Vulcraft’s “ready-to-set” RediCor modules are designed to simplify and speed up conventional concrete core construction on multi-level buildings.

The steel modules stack like building blocks at the construction site and are ready for concrete and framing once they’re stacked. Up to 15 full-time jobs are expected to be created after the addition is completed. This is in addition to approximately 50 full-time production positions recently added to their steel joist plant.

This innovative construction approach provides a higher level of job site safety through the elimination of fall hazards inherent in vertical concrete formwork construction methods.

The product will further incorporate enhanced levels of quality and efficiency only realized in a specialized manufacturing environment, reducing both labor costs and scheduling needs.

RediCor will be a gamechanger in multi-story construction.” said Paul Johnson, Engineering

Manager, Vulcraft of New York, Inc.